Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.53.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

