Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $179.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.