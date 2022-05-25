Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DOMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Doma alerts:

Shares of Doma stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Doma has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,709,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $3,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,581,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.