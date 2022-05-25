Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/6/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $445.00 to $370.00.

5/5/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $365.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $440.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $400.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $510.00 to $435.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $390.00 to $365.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $475.00 to $400.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $380.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $390.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $487.00 to $424.00.

4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $400.00.

4/25/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $355.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $490.00 to $440.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $430.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $433.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $487.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $480.00.

4/5/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $480.00.

3/31/2022 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,506. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.43.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 90.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 47.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

