Donald F. Coleman Sells 2,520 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,455,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:INTA traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 96,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -10.36. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
About Intapp (Get Rating)
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
