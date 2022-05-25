Donald F. Coleman Sells 2,520 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,455,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 96,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -10.36. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.