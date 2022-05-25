Donaldson (DCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.660-$2.760 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.66-2.76 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,613,000 after buying an additional 382,409 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 2,630.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 155,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $7,130,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.