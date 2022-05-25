Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 11,413 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 11,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $180,667.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,693,551 shares in the company, valued at $169,278,912.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42.

Shares of DGICA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 83,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,968. The firm has a market cap of $492.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Donegal Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

