DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $381,614.16 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $381,614.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,136,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $122.70.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

