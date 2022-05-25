DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells $1,080,994.20 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $1,080,994.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

