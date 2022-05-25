Douglas Foley Sells 1,600 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,943. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

