Douglas Schirle Buys 6,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Schirle acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $20,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $203,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 10,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

