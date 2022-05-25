Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of DOCS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. 3,580,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,205. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 46.22. Doximity has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.