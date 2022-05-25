Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $$18.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRETF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

