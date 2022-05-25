Drive Shack (LON:DS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.42) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.40) to GBX 570 ($7.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.38).

About Drive Shack (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

