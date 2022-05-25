DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

DS Smith (LON:SMDSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMDS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.40) to GBX 570 ($7.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.38).

LON SMDS opened at GBX 298.30 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 352.37. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.86). The company has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

