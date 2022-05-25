DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMDS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.40) to GBX 570 ($7.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.38).

Get DS Smith alerts:

LON SMDS opened at GBX 298.30 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 352.37. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.86). The company has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.