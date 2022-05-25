Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 255,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,687,064.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 629,498 shares of company stock worth $55,918,511 and have sold 1,167 shares worth $106,162.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 4.72. Duolingo has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $204.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.65.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

