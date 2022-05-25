DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

DXC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 3,712,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after buying an additional 525,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,099,000 after buying an additional 224,946 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

