DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.
DXC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 3,712,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.
DXC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.
About DXC Technology (Get Rating)
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
