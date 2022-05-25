DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

