Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of DT opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

