Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

NYSE DT opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.34, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dynatrace by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

