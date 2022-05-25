easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 830 by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 830 ($10.44) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.71% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.44) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.81) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.55) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.92) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.17) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.60 ($8.77).

EZJ traded up GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 503.91 ($6.34). 5,701,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 535.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -3.17. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.89).

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($120,800.30). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,060 shares of company stock worth $9,629,978.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

