Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 517.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EVM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 72,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,483. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0381 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 732,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

