Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 517.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of EVM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 72,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,483. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0381 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
