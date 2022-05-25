ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the April 30th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ECMOHO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ECMOHO by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ECMOHO by 867.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139,391 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOHO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 275,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.29. ECMOHO has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

