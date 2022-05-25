ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.
A number of research firms have commented on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
