EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. 18,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $59.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

