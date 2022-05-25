Edward Muransky Acquires 1,440 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Edward Muransky purchased 1,440 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,440.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,222,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 475,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

