EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the April 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:EGGF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. EG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

