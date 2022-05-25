EHang (EH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. EHang has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 555.71% and a negative return on equity of 72.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect EHang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EHang alerts:

Shares of EH stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. EHang has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EHang by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 110,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EHang by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EHang (Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.