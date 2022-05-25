EHang (EH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. EHang has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 555.71% and a negative return on equity of 72.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect EHang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EH stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. EHang has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.
About EHang (Get Rating)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EHang (EH)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.