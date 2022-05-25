Elastic (ESTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ESTC stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Elastic (Get Rating)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
