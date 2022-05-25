Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

ESLT traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.76. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $238.97.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

