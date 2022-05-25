Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.
Elbit Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.
ESLT traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.76. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $238.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.