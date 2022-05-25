Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELDN. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of ELDN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 21,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,358. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. As a group, research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

