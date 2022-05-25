Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ESI stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

