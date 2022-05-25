Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ELEMF stock remained flat at $$1.10 on Wednesday. 4,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Elemental Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Elemental Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

