Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -65.57%.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
