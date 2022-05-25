Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EMCF stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897. Emclaire Financial has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Emclaire Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.
