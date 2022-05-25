EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.
EME stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.18.
In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
