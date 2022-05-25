Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells $70,917.88 in Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,007. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.