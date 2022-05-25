Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 693.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS EMMA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,909. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

