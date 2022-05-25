Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.64.

EDR stock traded down 0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 20.96. 2,056,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,370. The company has a 50-day moving average of 25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of 28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,098.10. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total value of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,121,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,519,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,361 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

