ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the April 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NDRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NDRA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 761,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

