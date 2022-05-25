Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WATT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,694. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,843.41% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Energous by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

