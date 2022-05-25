Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. 3,252,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,835. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.56.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

