Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. 3,252,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,835. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

