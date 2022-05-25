EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.33.
Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 338,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $100.23.
About EnerSys (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.