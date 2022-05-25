EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 338,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $100.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

