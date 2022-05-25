Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Up 572.6% in May

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 572.6% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ENRT stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Enertopia has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
Enertopia Company Profile (Get Rating)
