ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. 19,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.28%.

About ENN Energy (Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.