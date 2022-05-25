Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 724,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 946,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENSC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,638. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.53. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 788.03% and a negative return on equity of 502,460.41%. Analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

