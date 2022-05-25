Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Purchases $46,943.63 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 7,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $46,943.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,443,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,617,876.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 16,849 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $98,398.16.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,433 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $206,598.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 19,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $110,770.00.

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

