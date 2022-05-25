EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $149.00 at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $143.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

EOG opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

