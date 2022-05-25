EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EQRx Inc. is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK. “

EQRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EQRX remained flat at $$4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,263,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,023. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29. EQRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. On average, analysts predict that EQRx will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

